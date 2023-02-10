Death toll tops 20,000 in Turkey, Syria quake

Officials and medics said 17,134 people had died in Turkey and 3,317 in Syria from Monday's 7.8-magnitude tremor, bringing the confirmed total to 20,451

AFP
AFP, Istanbul,
  • Feb 10 2023, 00:51 ist
  • updated: Feb 10 2023, 00:51 ist

The death toll from a massive earthquake that hit Turkey and Syria climbed to more than 20,000 on Thursday, as hopes fade of finding survivors stuck under rubble in freezing weather.

Turkish officials said more than 70,000 people have been injured across 10 southeastern provinces hit hardest by the quake.

