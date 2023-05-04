Debt limit default could cost 8.3 mn US jobs: Report

Debt limit default could cost 8.3 million US jobs: White House Report

Even a more modest, 'short' default scenario that is quickly resolved could lead to a loss of 500,000 jobs

Reuters
Reuters,
  • May 04 2023, 05:12 ist
  • updated: May 04 2023, 05:12 ist
Representative Image. Credit: iStock Photo

A protracted default on U.S. payment obligations could result in the loss of 8.3 million jobs and a 6.1 per cent reduction in economic output, according to an analysis by the White House Council of Economic Advisers released on Wednesday.

Such an unprecedented default "would likely lead to severe damage to the economy, with job growth swinging from its current pace of robust gains to losses numbering in the millions," the council said in the report.

Also Read | US Fed raises interest rates by a quarter-point

Even a more modest, "short" default scenario that is quickly resolved could lead to a loss of 500,000 jobs and a 0.6 per cent reduction in real GDP, the council said.

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

