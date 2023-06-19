Declined UN help in flood zone over 'security': Russia

Declined UN help in flood zone in Ukraine over 'security concerns': Russia

The collapse of the Moscow-controlled dam on June 6 unleashed floodwaters across southern Ukraine.

Reuters
Reuters, Moscow,
  • Jun 19 2023, 16:17 ist
  • updated: Jun 19 2023, 16:17 ist
A satellite image shows receeding floodwaters near a flooded grain storage facility following the collapse of the Nova Kakhovka dam, Ukraine, June 16, 2023. Credit: Maxar Technologies/Handout via Reuters

The Kremlin said on Monday that Russia's decision to decline UN help in areas of Russian-held Ukraine flooded by the Kakhovka dam breach was motivated by security concerns and "other nuances".

The United Nations said on Sunday that Moscow had declined its offers of help as the death toll rose and filthy water forced the closure of beaches in southern Ukraine.

Also Read | Ukraine says it recaptured Piatykhatky in southern counterattack

The collapse of the Moscow-controlled dam on June 6 unleashed floodwaters across southern Ukraine and Russian-controlled parts of the Kherson region, destroying homes and farmland, and cutting off supplies to residents.

