Defence Expo: US wants India to move toward systems not just weapons

Keen to tap the huge defence market, the USA wants India to move toward systems and not just weapons, and hopes to sign defence deals worth several billion dollars in the near future.

"We share the belief that, in order for India to ensure its defense and work with like-minded nations in pursuit of common security objectives, it is critical that India move toward systems—not just weapons—that are effective, agile, and resilient," US ambassador to India Kenneth Juster told reports here on Tuesday.

Juster, who was here to take part in the Defence Expo beginning here from Wednesday, added that India must ultimately move toward systems that are 'interoperable' with the equipment and networks of its security partners.

He said that the US firms, which were participating in this event, were partnering with companies across India to produce defense equipment not just for the two countries but also for the partner nations.

"Tata has partnered with Lockheed Martin to build all C-130 tails and F-16 wings here. And Boeing is collaborating with HAL (Hindustan Aeronautics Limited) to produce all AH-64 Apache fuselages in Hyderabad," he added.

He said that US defense cooperation with India continued to grow stronger, and defense trade among our companies was creating skilled jobs right here in India.

In reply to a question, Juster said when he had started working in the area of US-India relationship, as undersecretary of commerce in 2001, there were virtually no defence sales between India and the US.

"Today, the aggregate figures are about US$ 18 billion, and there are several billion dollars of additional sales in the pipeline on a range of items. Some of which we hope to be announcing in the near term," he said.