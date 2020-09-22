Democrats and Republicans clash over spending Bill to avoid government shutdown

Congressional leaders clashed on Monday over a stopgap spending bill to stave off a government shutdown at the end of the month, as Democrats put forth a measure that omitted billions of dollars in additional relief that President Donald Trump had promised for farmers battered by his trade policies and the coronavirus pandemic.

The dispute, which came as Republicans and Democrats had been nearing a bipartisan deal on the measure, could jeopardize efforts to cement an agreement to avert a lapse in government funding when the fiscal year ends on September 30. Lawmakers have less than a week of scheduled workdays remaining to reach a deal before they are slated to depart Washington for the final phase of their reelection campaigns.

The snag emerged after Democrats balked at including additional money in the package for the Commodity Credit Corporation, arguing privately that Trump was seeking to use it as a personal piggy bank to reward a politically powerful constituency weeks before Election Day.

The looming fight over filling the Supreme Court vacancy left by Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg’s death has escalated partisan tensions on Capitol Hill, leaving the chances of a quick resolution unclear. The House is expected to vote on the legislation as early as Tuesday, but Republicans signaled that they might not accept it without the aid for farmers.

“House Democrats’ rough draft of a government funding bill shamefully leaves out key relief and support that American farmers need,” said Senator Mitch McConnell of Kentucky, the majority leader. “This is no time to add insult to injury and defund help for farmers and rural America.”

Three people, including two Republican aides, who spoke on the condition of anonymity to disclose the details of private negotiations, said that House Speaker Nancy Pelosi of California on Friday reneged on an agreement that she had made with Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin that would have included $30 billion for the agricultural loan program, in exchange for about $2 billion the speaker demanded for food assistance for children.

The bill, Pelosi said in a statement, “will avert a catastrophic shutdown in the middle of the ongoing pandemic, wildfires and hurricanes and keep government open until December 11, when we plan to have bipartisan legislation to fund the government for this fiscal year.”