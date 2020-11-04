Democrats battle for Senate control to expand House majority

Lifted by a swell of antipathy toward President Donald Trump, Democrats were on track Tuesday to maintain a firm grip on the House and grappled to seize the Senate majority from Republicans as the two parties fought for control of the levers of power in Congress.

With only a few states reporting, early results suggested that House Democrats were running strong in competitive districts they snatched up in 2018 and were poised to make further inroads into the Republican-leaning suburbs, where Trump’s mismanagement of the coronavirus pandemic has shaped the contest. As voters continued to cast ballots, the most pressing question was whether Democrats could expand their majority or if Republicans could claw back a handful of seats, particularly in rural areas, to offset their losses elsewhere.

The Senate outcome rested on a handful of states where Democrats hoped to topple incumbent Republicans, but the contest was shaping up to be a nail-biter, with neither party fully confident of its chances on an unusually large battleground that stretched from Maine to Alaska and could tilt with the presidential results. At stake was the ability of the next president to fill his Cabinet, appoint judges and pursue his agenda, and the two parties were waging a pitched battle to the end, pummeling voters with advertising backed by record sums of money, totalling hundreds of millions of dollars.

Democrats needed a net gain of three or four seats to take Senate control, depending on whether former Vice President Joe Biden, the Democratic nominee, won the presidency, which would allow his vice president, Kamala Harris, to cast tiebreaking votes.

They had relatively clear paths to flip seats in Colorado and Arizona, where John Hickenlooper, the former Democratic governor, and Mark Kelly, a former astronaut, were taking on Sens. Cory Gardner and Martha McSally. But Republicans expected Tommy Tuberville, the former Auburn football coach, to easily win back deep-red Alabama from Sen. Doug Jones.

That left both sides closely watching a half-dozen races in Maine, North Carolina, Georgia, Iowa, Montana and South Carolina, where polling in recent weeks has shown Republican incumbents within razor-thin margins of their Democratic challengers.

Democrats and Republicans were prepared for the possibility that one or both of the Senate races taking place in Georgia, an unexpectedly competitive battleground this year, could end up in winner-takes-all January runoffs that would decide the balance of the Senate only weeks before Inauguration Day.

At least one Senate race was already resolved, though. In Kentucky, Sen. Mitch McConnell, the majority leader, had secured a seventh term, according to The Associated Press. McConnell, 78, handily beat back a challenge from Amy McGrath, a former fighter pilot. Democrats poured $100 million into the contest, but McGrath never commanded the kind of support in the solidly Republican state to make the incumbent nervous.

McConnell is now all but assured to remain the Republican leader in the Senate, a position that could make him the most senior member of his party come January should Trump lose.

“Tonight Kentuckians said, ‘We’re not finished yet,’ ” McConnell told supporters in Louisville. “Kentucky wants more of the policies that built the best economy in our nation’s modern history — not socialism.”

In the fight for the House, Democrats were more clearly on the offensive, bolstered by a stunning fundraising advantage, Republican recruitment failures and Trump’s eroding support in America’s cities and suburbs. Two years after gaining 41 seats to reclaim the majority, Democrats were trying to push into suburban districts that Republicans have not lost in decades in around St. Louis; Indianapolis; Atlanta; Phoenix; Omaha, Nebraska; and even once ruby-red parts of Texas. Strategists in both parties said a second blue wave could wash out 10 to 20 Republicans, and a less successful night might yield Democrats only a handful of new seats.

“Tonight, House Democrats are poised to further strengthen our majority, the biggest, most diverse, most dynamic, women-led House majority in history,” Speaker Nancy Pelosi of California said Tuesday before the polls closed.

“There is nothing normal about what’s in the White House,” she added, “but normally, this would be the start of healing.”

Anything but a dramatic upset would be a disappointment for Republicans, who began the cycle hoping to grab onto Trump’s coattails and a booming economy to wrest back the 30 or so districts he won in 2016 that Democrats claimed two years later. Those hopes were dashed by the pandemic, which has left the economy in tatters and the nation counting more than 230,000 deaths to date, and Democratic candidates in many of the districts they once hoped to reclaim were poised to walk to a second term, with signs of consolidating Democratic support that could keep the districts out of Republican reach for years.

House Republicans’ best hopes lie in largely rural, white working-class districts where Trump remains popular in New York, Minnesota and New Mexico.

The battle for the Senate was being waged on turf much friendlier to Republicans. Though they were defending 23 states, compared with just 12 for Democrats, almost all of them were places that Trump carried in 2016 — creating a real possibility that voters could render a split decision Tuesday, dividing power between the White House and Senate.

For the second election season in a row, Democrats ran with an almost singular focus on health care, blistering Republicans for their campaign to overturn the Affordable Care Act. The law, and its protections of preexisting conditions, took on further resonance in the face of a public health crisis unlike any the nation has seen in generations and the confirmation just a week before Election Day of a Supreme Court justice, Amy Coney Barrett, who Democrats argued would strike down the law.

In race after race, Republicans’ chances appeared to hinge on the strength of Trump, an unorthodox leader who has enraptured their core supporters even as his inflammatory style and unorthodox policy positions have frustrated them and alienated crucial voting blocs. A few Republicans, like Sen. Susan Collins of Maine, who was battling for political survival in the race of her career, were willing to wag their fingers at the president, but most knew they could not risk his ire, or the support of his loyal base, if they were to have any shot at reelection.

Worried about Trump’s chances, though, many Republicans closed their campaigns with warnings to voters of the risks posed by putting the White House and Congress under full Democratic control.

In North Carolina, Cal Cunningham, a telegenic Iraq War veteran, has seen a once-steady lead over Republican Sen. Thom Tillis narrow amid revelations that he carried on an extramarital affair during the race. Cunningham all but disappeared from public view in the race’s closing weeks, hoping Biden’s gathering strength and Tillis’ unpopularity would pull him across the finish line, but the senator has kept up attacks that could eke him out a second term.

“I believe the president wins North Carolina, and I believe I get reelected,” Tillis predicted Tuesday as he met with voters near Charlotte.