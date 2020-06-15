Denmark eyes cash payout of $9 billion by October to stimulate economy

Denmark eyes $9 bn cash payout by Oct to boost economy

Reuters
Reuters,
  • Jun 15 2020, 11:50 ist
  • updated: Jun 15 2020, 11:51 ist
Representative image. Credit: Reuters Photo

Denmark will hand out cash to Danes in a bid to stimulate the economy, the finance ministry said on Monday while announcing plans to phase out generous aid packages introduced at the beginning of the coronavirus crisis.

The cash payout will be financed by Danes' own holiday allowance, which had been frozen over a revamp of the holiday pay system, originally meant to be paid out as an additional pension when people retire.

Three out of five of the frozen weeks will be paid out before October, amounting to roughly 60 billion Danish crowns ($9.06 billion), Finance Minister Nicolai Wammen said.

($1=6.6249 Danish crowns)

