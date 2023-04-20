Denmark, Netherlands to give Ukraine 14 Leopard tanks

Denmark said Thursday that it and the Netherlands had agreed to buy and donate 14 Leopard 2 tanks to Ukraine, as more heavy weapons are being pledged to Kyiv.

The tanks have long been an item on Ukraine's military equipment wish list.

"The Netherlands and Denmark today announce our intention to jointly acquire, refurbish and donate 14 Leopard 2A4 tanks for Ukraine," the Danish defence ministry said in a statement.

It said the tanks would be supplied from "early 2024," and that the estimated cost of 165 million euros ($180 million) would be "equally divided" between the countries.

"In this way, we will jointly take part in the 'Leopard 2 coalition', supported by many partners and allies," the statement said.

In a separate statement, Dutch Defence Minister Kajsa Ollongren said "Ukrainian and European security are inextricably linked".

Germany and Britain last month delivered 18 advanced Leopards and 14 Challenger 2 tanks, respectively.