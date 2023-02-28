Denmark's parliament tells MPs to uninstall TikTok

Denmark's parliament announced Tuesday that it had asked MPs and all staff to remove the TikTok app from mobile devices because of the "risk of spying".

It follows recommendations from the Danish Centre for Cyber Security urging officials and civil servants to remove TikTok from their phones, after the European Commission banned the app on work devices to "protect" the institution.

The parliament said it had "decided to advise against the use of TikTok on mobile devices provided to members and staff by the Danish Parliament."

"There is a risk of espionage when using TikTok, so we adapt accordingly," house speaker Soren Gade said.

The ultra-popular video platform, owned by Chinese company ByteDance, has come under increased scrutiny over fears it could give Beijing access to sensitive user data from around the world.

The US Congress has passed a ban on downloading TikTok for most government devices, which President Joe Biden signed in late December. Employees of federal agencies were recently ordered to do the same.

The Canadian government earlier this week banned TikTok from all of its phones and other devices.