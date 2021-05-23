DH Toon | Israel-Hamas violence leaves trail of rubble

DH Toon | Israel-Hamas violence leaves trail of destruction in Gaza

Sajith Kumar
Sajith Kumar,
  • May 23 2021, 02:39 ist
  • updated: May 23 2021, 02:39 ist
Illustration. Credit: Sajith Kumar

A Palestinian official says an initial assessment shows at least 2,000 housing units were destroyed in the fighting between Israel and Palestinian militant groups in Gaza.

Naji Sarhan, deputy of Gaza's works and housing ministry, tells The Associated Press on Saturday that more than 15,000 other units were partly destroyed in the 11-day war.

Read more

Assembly Elections 2021 | Catch all the news updates here

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Israel
Palestine
Gaza
DH Toon
Cartoon
Hamas
Ceasefire

What's Brewing

DH Toon | Israel-Hamas violence leaves trail of rubble

DH Toon | Israel-Hamas violence leaves trail of rubble

Suarez thanks Atletico for rescuing him from Barcelona

Suarez thanks Atletico for rescuing him from Barcelona

Did the US plan to nuke China over Taiwan in 1958?

Did the US plan to nuke China over Taiwan in 1958?

Fighting Covid: Rural realities missing

Fighting Covid: Rural realities missing

Supermoon, lunar eclipse and blood moon - all at once!

Supermoon, lunar eclipse and blood moon - all at once!

Why do we get shots in the arm? It’s all about muscle

Why do we get shots in the arm? It’s all about muscle

Game of words seeks to revive fading Greek dialects

Game of words seeks to revive fading Greek dialects

Argentina's beloved beef becomes bone of contention

Argentina's beloved beef becomes bone of contention

DH Toon | Cow urine used as unproven Covid treatment

DH Toon | Cow urine used as unproven Covid treatment

 