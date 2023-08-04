DH Toon | Japanese man turns into 'human dog'

A man in Japan has transformed himself into a dog named Toco. As bizarre as it may sound, the entire transformaton process costed him a mind-boggling 2 million Yen (Rs 11,65,606).

A Japanese firm named Zeppet, which specialises in creating costumes, figurines, 3-D models, and body suits etc for movies and TV commercials has made this ultra realistic dog suit for the man. Zeppet reportedly took 40 days to make this suit.

