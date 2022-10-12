DH Toon | There goes the last bridge to sanity

Sajith Kumar
Sajith Kumar
  Oct 12 2022
  • updated: Oct 12 2022, 06:01 ist
Credit: Sajith Kumar

The world is now witness to a new phase in the Ukraine war. The attack on the Kerch bridge and the subsequent retaliatory Russian missile strikes on Kyiv and other Ukrainian cities indicate that the war is escalating.

But just how far will this escalation go and is a full-scale nuclear exchange – however unthinkable – on the cards at some future point?

