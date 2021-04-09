Britain's Prince Philip, Duke of Edinburgh, died Friday aged 99. Born in June 2021, the Prince was a constant aide to Queen Elizabeth II.

The death of the Duke of Edinburgh is a profound loss for the 94-year-old monarch, who once described him as her "strength and stay all these years".

Born in June 2021, the Prince, who was from Greece and had Danish, German, Russian and British roots, led an unusual life. He was reportedly born on a kitchen table in his family home, Mon Repos, on the Greek island of Corfu.

He fled the country when he was just 18 months old with his parents and four sisters, after his uncle, King Constantine of Greece, was forced to abdicate.

The family initially settled in France.

Philip was formally introduced to princess Elizabeth, the future queen, in July 1939 and they kept in touch during the war, meeting on a number of occasions. The pair married in Westminster Abbey in London in 1947.

A rising star in the British navy, Philip had reached the rank of commander by the time Elizabeth ascended to the throne in 1952. He eventually shelved his personal ambitions to support his wife in the role.

Over the ensuing decades, he was involved in numerous charities, including the World Wildlife Fund For Nature and the Duke of Edinburgh Award scheme for young people.