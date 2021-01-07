Did you know? The Simpsons may have predicted US Capitol violence

As the Capitol Building in Washington was being stormed by Donald Trump's supporters protesting the results of the US presidential elections, which Democrat Joe Biden won, Twitteratti drew their attention to something that looked eerily similar.

A News 18 report showed that the proceedings in Washington were predicted by American animation sitcom The Simpsons.

As it has done in the past, The Simpsons had in episode 18 of its seventh series predicted the storming of the Capitol Building. Aired on March 17, 1996, the episode is titled "The day the Violence Died." Visuals from a particular segment of it, "I'm an amendment to be" has a striking resemblance to the pictures that emerged early Thursday morning.

Another user uploaded images from a more recent episode shows the Capitol Building burning. While a part of the building was indeed burning after a police munition meant to disperse protesters exploded, the visuals are yet to be verified.

Simpson's predicted the Capitol Hill thing. pic.twitter.com/kejp7HpnWG — my clouthouse (@mywheelhouseftw) January 6, 2021

So far, four individuals have lost their lives, while 52 have been arrested by Washington's Metropolitan Police. The count of electoral college votes in the House of Representatives and Senate is underway.