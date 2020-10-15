Disappointed with Brexit talks progress: Boris Johnson

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson on Wednesday told EU Commission president Ursula von der Leyen of his "disappointment that more progress has not been made over the last two weeks" of Brexit talks, a Downing Street spokesman said.

In a phone call on the eve of a summit Johnson had declared as the deadline for a breakthrough, the Conservative leader "noted the desirability of a deal" and told von der Leyen he "looked forward to hearing the outcome of the European Council" on Thursday and Friday "before setting out the UK's next steps", the spokesman added.