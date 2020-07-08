Walt Disney World reopening is on track: Disney

Disney says Walt Disney World reopening is on track for Saturday

Reuters
Reuters,
  • Jul 08 2020, 08:06 ist
  • updated: Jul 08 2020, 08:06 ist
Credit: AFP

Walt Disney Co will stick to its plans to reopen its Walt Disney World theme parks in Orlando, Florida, to a limited number of guests on Saturday, the company said in a statement on Tuesday.

Florida's coronavirus cases have soared in the last month, with the state's daily count topping 10,000 three times in the last week. The death rate from Covid-19 rose nearly 19% in the last week from the week prior, bringing the state’s death toll to more than 3,800.

Some workers have signed a petition asking Disney to delay Walt Disney World's reopening. The resort, home to the world's most-visited theme parks, was closed to guests in March.

In a statement on Tuesday, Disney's Chief Medical Officer, Dr. Pamela Hymel, said new requirements from temperature checks, to face coverings and extra sanitation would enable guests to enjoy Disney World "responsibly."

"While Covid-19, and the risk of contracting it, is present in public places, there are many important ways that we can all help promote each other’s safety," Hymel said.

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Walt Disney

What's Brewing

Trump administration officially withdraws US from WHO

Trump administration officially withdraws US from WHO

A shot to protect against HIV

A shot to protect against HIV

Why the next 3 months are key for stocks

Why the next 3 months are key for stocks

Where did Lithium in smartphone batteries come from?

Where did Lithium in smartphone batteries come from?

 