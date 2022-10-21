Diwali to be public school holiday in NYC starting 2023

Diwali to be public school holiday in New York City starting 2023

The festival is celebrated by more than a billion people around the world, and signifies victory of light over darkness and good over evil

IANS
IANS, New York,
  • Oct 21 2022, 08:08 ist
  • updated: Oct 21 2022, 08:08 ist

Diwali will be a public school holiday in New York City starting next year, Mayor Eric Adams announced at a press conference on Thursday with state assembly woman Jenifer Rajkumar.

They were joined by Department of Education chancellor David Banks.

The announcement comes two days before the festival of lights, which falls on October 24.

"We are going to encourage children to learn about what is Diwali," he added. "We're going to have them start talking about what it is to celebrate the Festival of Lights, and how do you turn a light on within yourself," Adams said.

The festival is celebrated by more than a billion people around the world, and signifies victory of light over darkness and good over evil.

"The time has come to recognise over 200,000 New Yorkers of the Hindu, Buddhist, Sikh and Jain faiths who celebrate Diwali, the Festival of Lights," Rajkumar, who introduced legislation to recognise Diwali, said in the press conference.

For over two decades, South Asians and Indo-Caribbeans in New York have been fighting for a school holiday on Diwali.

"People have said that there's simply not enough room in the New York City school calendar to have a Diwali school holiday," the assemblywoman said. "Well, my legislation makes the room," said Rajkumar, the first South Asian American woman elected to state-level office in New York.

The new school schedule will still have 180 school days, as is required by the state's education laws, Rajkumar added.

Adding Diwali to the school calendar replaces the little-known Brooklyn-Queens Day -- which originated as a Protestant holiday celebrated in the 1800s.

Check out DH's latest videos

Check out DH's latest videos

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

World news
United States
US news
New York City
Diwali

What's Brewing

Bengaluru startup makes toys based on Indian epics

Bengaluru startup makes toys based on Indian epics

Conmen ‘fool’ ATM, make away with Rs 3 lakh in B'luru

Conmen ‘fool’ ATM, make away with Rs 3 lakh in B'luru

DH Toon | How to be cold and yet save lot of power

DH Toon | How to be cold and yet save lot of power

In Pics | UK Prime Ministers with shortest tenures

In Pics | UK Prime Ministers with shortest tenures

Why drones different threat for Ukraine than missiles

Why drones different threat for Ukraine than missiles

 