Nagaland DSLA recommends releasing undertrial prisoners

DLSAs recommend release of 34 undertrial prisoners from jails in Nagaland

The district-wise recommendations of DLSAs for the release of undertrial prisoners are Dimapur14, Tuensang7, Longleng7, Mon5 and Kiphire1

PTI
PTI,
  • Jul 05 2021, 13:52 ist
  • updated: Jul 05 2021, 13:52 ist
The different UTRC meetings held from June 9 till July 3 also recommended setting up separate Covid Care Centre for prisoners under trial. Credit: iStock

District Legal Services Authorities (DLSAs) under the purview of the Nagaland State Legal Services Authority (NSLSA) have recommended the release of 34 undertrial prisoners from jails across the state.

The recommendations were made following the conduct of the DLSAs 2nd quarterly meeting of the Under Trial Review Committee (UTRC) in their respective districts for April-June quarter, stated a release issued by NSLSA.

The district-wise recommendations of DLSAs for the release of undertrial prisoners are Dimapur14, Tuensang7, Longleng7, Mon5 and Kiphire1.

The different UTRC meetings held from June 9 till July 3 also recommended setting up separate Covid Care Centre for UTPs with proper security in different jails to lodge asymptomatic undertrial prisoners and convicts.

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Nagaland
Covid-19
Coronavirus
Prisoners

What's Brewing

NYC's Fourth of July traditions are back after a year

NYC's Fourth of July traditions are back after a year

Osaka is talking to media again, but on her own terms

Osaka is talking to media again, but on her own terms

Call of duty: Indonesia bikers escort ambulances

Call of duty: Indonesia bikers escort ambulances

Bannerghatta set for baby boom of jumbos

Bannerghatta set for baby boom of jumbos

'Ex-AIADMK minister took 1.50 tonne sweets home'

'Ex-AIADMK minister took 1.50 tonne sweets home'

Should people with immune problems get 3 vaccine doses?

Should people with immune problems get 3 vaccine doses?

DH Toon | Follow 'Rafale-appropriate behaviour'!

DH Toon | Follow 'Rafale-appropriate behaviour'!

Park to be made with uncollected ashes of Covid victims

Park to be made with uncollected ashes of Covid victims

Tech superstar Microsoft survived its epic mistakes

Tech superstar Microsoft survived its epic mistakes

 