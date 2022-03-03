'Do not care' if Biden misunderstands me: Saudi's MBS

'Do not care' if Biden misunderstands me: Saudi crown prince Mohammed bin Salman

'We don’t have the right to lecture you in America,' he said

Reuters
Reuters,
  • Mar 03 2022, 19:30 ist
  • updated: Mar 03 2022, 19:30 ist
Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman. Credit: AFP File Photo

Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed Bin Salman said he does not care whether US President Joe Biden misunderstood things about him and said the US leader should be thinking about America's interests, in an interview to The Atlantic published Thursday.

The de facto ruler of the world's top oil exporter, known as MBS, also warned the United States not to interfere in the internal affairs of the absolute monarchy.

"Simply, I do not care,” he said. It is up to Biden "to think about the interests of America”, he said when asked whether Biden misunderstood things about him.

Also Read | 'Not our war': Gulf states resist pressure to raise oil output

“We don’t have the right to lecture you in America,” he said. “The same goes the other way.”

While the crown prince enjoyed close relations with former President Donald Trump, Biden has taken a tougher stance on the kingdom's human rights record and the Yemen war in which a Saudi-led coalition is engaged since early 2015.

Biden's administration released a US intelligence report implicating the crown prince in the 2018 murder of Saudi journalist Jamal Khashoggi, which MbS denies, and pressed for the release of political prisoners.

Prince Mohammed told the Atlantic that Riyadh's aim is to maintain and strengthen its "long, historical" relationship with America.

Check out latest DH videos here

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Mohammed bin Salman
Saudi Arabia
United States
World news
Joe Biden

What's Brewing

Most Indians feel that 'wife must obey husband'

Most Indians feel that 'wife must obey husband'

Here are guidelines for travelling in a combat zone

Here are guidelines for travelling in a combat zone

Will Mammootty's 'Bheeshma Parvam' be a blockbuster?

Will Mammootty's 'Bheeshma Parvam' be a blockbuster?

Ukraine evacuation: Indian students' furry friends join

Ukraine evacuation: Indian students' furry friends join

Skinimalism: The beauty trend that's here to stay

Skinimalism: The beauty trend that's here to stay

The constantly adapting secularised God of 21st Century

The constantly adapting secularised God of 21st Century

An ‘Energy Cold War’ has begun

An ‘Energy Cold War’ has begun

 