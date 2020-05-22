Pak Plane Crash: Not expecting survivors, says mayor

Do not expect survivors from crashed plane, says Karachi mayor

Reuters
Reuters, Islamabad,
  • May 22 2020, 18:26 ist
  • updated: May 22 2020, 18:26 ist
Rescue workers gather at the site of a passenger plane crash in a residential area near an airport in Karachi, Pakistan. (Credit: Reuters Photo)

There are expected to be no survivors among those on board a Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) plane carrying 99 passengers and crew that crashed into a residential area of Karachi on Friday, the city's mayor Waseem Akhtar told Reuters.

"At the moment we have the view that there will be no survivors from the plane itself but it is not confirmed," Akhtar said by phone from the scene of the crash. He said there were thought to be survivors from the area where the plane crashed. 

Pakistan
Plane Crash
Karachi

