Doctor says Biden's fractured foot is healing as expected

  • Dec 13 2020, 04:10 ist
  • updated: Dec 13 2020, 04:10 ist
US President-elect Joe Biden. Credit: AFP Photo

US President-elect Joe Biden's fractured foot has been healing, his doctor said Saturday.

Biden made the drive from his Delaware home to a Philadelphia hospital for a special CT scan that was able to obtain a “weight-bearing” image.

His doctor, in a statement released after the visit, said the small fracture was “healing as expected” “Weight-bearing CT results were very encouraging,” said Dr. Kevin O'Connor, of the GW Medical Faculty Associates.

“No more extensive injury was identified.” The 78-year-old Biden suffered the small fracture two weeks ago while playing with one of his dogs. He wore a walking boot for a few days and has since walked with a noticeable limp.

Biden waved to supporters when he moved gingerly to his car outside the Philadelphia hospital. The injury has not curtailed his transition schedule, which next week is expected to include more Cabinet announcement and a campaign trip to Georgia to support the Democratic candidates in the Senate runoff elections.

