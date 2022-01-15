Dog rescued from collapsed house 6 days after landslide

A dog that was trapped for six days inside a house that collapsed last week in a landslide has been rescued, officials said.
“My baby. My baby,” home owner Didi Fritts said when a person emerged from the house Thursday carrying her alert black Labrador named Sammy, KING-TV reported.
The Seattle Fire Department said on Twitter Thursday that firefighters had responded to reports of a dog possibly trapped inside the wreckage of the house.
Veterinarians at the scene examined the dog, who seemed alert and wagged her tail after seeing Fritts, video from the TV station showed. The fire department described Sammy's condition as stable.
The landslide on January 7 caused the house to slide off its foundation, leaving James Fritts trapped inside, while his wife Didi crawled to safety.
Their other dog Lilly died in the collapse, The Seattle Times reported. Family members said they had returned daily to their house, hoping to hear the missing dog.
Rescue workers heard the dog when they arrived, David Cuerpo, a spokesperson for the Seattle Fire Department, told the newspaper.
They used chainsaws to cut through the home's walls and flooring to get to the dog, working cautiously amid worries that the unstable home could suffer another collapse.
Rescue workers proceeded cautiously on Thursday, worried the house might suffer another collapse.
Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube
UK hands over illegally removed ancient idol to India
A portable shelter for emergencies
2021 fifth warmest year in India since 1901
OnePlus to Oppo: Phones that emit highest radiation
Jallikattu turns the spotlight on Madurai
10 highest paid female athletes: Sindhu enters the list
Faith prevails over fear as Magh Mela in UP begins
Did you know Mammootty was to be part of 'Iruvar'?
Veggie prices crash after soaring through the roof
Gap taps NFT craze by taking classic hoodies digital