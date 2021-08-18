Dominant ethnic groups in Afghanistan

The current turmoil in Afghanistan is because of a swift Taliban takeover. The Afghan government and its security forces crumbled under the strong Taliban offensive campaign.

As the Taliban captured government offices and political positions, its power status poses a threat to minorities and ethnicities across Afghanistan.

Afghanistan's Constitution of 2004 and the national anthem referred to 14 ethnic groups. Article 4 stated that the nation of Afghanistan shall comprise “Pashtun, Tajik, Hazara, Uzbek, Turkman, Baluch, Pachaie, Nuristani, Aymaq, Arab, Qirghiz, Qizilbash, Gujur, Brahwui and other tribes”. And Article 20 made it clear: “The national anthem of Afghanistan shall be in Pashto with the mention of ‘God is Great’ as well as the names of the tribes of Afghanistan,” reports Indian Express.

Taliban has largely been comprised of Pashtuns, an ethnic group concentrated on the Durand Line, with a majority distribution in Afghanistan. The Pashtuns are the majority ethnic group across Afghanistan and their presence predates the practice of Islam in Afghanistan.

Afghanistan has atleast 14 major ethnic groups, with some of the largest groups being Pashtuns, Tajiks, Uzbeks, Turkmens, Hazaras, Balochis and Nuristanis.

Almost all ethnic groups are spread across Afghanistan and concentrated on respective geographic locations across Afghanistan.

For example, Tajiks, Uzbeks and Turkmens are concentrated in Northern Afghanistan due to the geographic locations of Tajikistan, Uzbekistan and Turkmenistan to the north. Historically, these three ethnic groups have been a part of the Northern Alliance, which fought the Taliban in the early '90s.

The Hazaras are concentrated in Central Afghanistan, particularly in the Bamyan province, which was famous for the Buddha states that were demolished by the Taliban.

The Baloch ethnic group is largely based along the Durand Line towards Southern Afghanistan. The ethnic group is majorly concentrated in Pakistan's Balochistan province and has been known for its secessionist movement against Pakistan for an Independent Balochistan.

The Balochi group often marries across the Afghanistan and Pakistan border as its tradition of marrying within the ethnic group.

As the Taliban creates a government in Afghanistan and implements Sharia Law, minorities and ethnic groups are susceptible to threat from the majority Pashtun ethnic Taliban.

Afghanistan witnessed a similar situation in the mid-1990s when the government witnessed a Taliban takeover and an ethnic war.

The trauma of the ethnic war still looms large since it was a time that witnessed the highest ethnic targeting.

As the Taliban takes power, ethnic groups are unsure of their circumstances and the roots of mistrust in a potential ethnic conflict become easy to grow.

A Taliban takeover could spiral Afghanistan into an ethnic conflict creating further divides in the society.