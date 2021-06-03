Dominica magistrate court rejects Mehul Choksi's bail plea

A magistrate court in Dominica has rejected fugitive diamantaire Mehul Choksi's bail application, news agency ANI reported.

Choski's lawyer Vijay Aggarwal said that he would move the country's upper court.

The hearing took place online as Choksi, who has been in Dominica for over a week, is currently admitted in a hospital from where he gave his testimony.

Earlier in the day, Dominica High Court Judge Bernie Stephenson issued the order for his production before a magistrate after nearly three hours of hearing on a habeas corpus petition filed on behalf of the businessman who had claimed that he was abducted from neighbouring Antigua and Barbuda and forcefully brought to the Caribbean Island nation.

She adjourned the habeas corpus matter till Thursday, Dominica News Online reported.

Rejecting the submission of Choksi who is wanted in India in an alleged Rs 13,500 crore loan fraud case in Punjab National Bank and has an Interpol Red Notice against him, the prosecution said the habeas corpus petition does not stand as he had illegally entered the country and was subsequently detained.

His lawyers, however, alleged that he was kidnapped from Jolly Harbour in Antigua and brought to Dominica on a boat, about 100 nautical miles away.

