Donald Trump attacks 'China centric' World Health Organization

US President Donald Trump attacked the World Health Organization on Tuesday, saying it is "China centric" and issued bad advice at the outset of the coronavirus pandemic.
"The W.H.O. really blew it. For some reason, funded largely by the United States, yet very China centric. We will be giving that a good look," he tweeted.
Trump went on to ask why the WHO had given "such a faulty recommendation," apparently referring to the UN body's recommendation against curtailing international travel to stop the virus which first spread from China.
"Fortunately I rejected their advice on keeping our borders open to China early on," Trump wrote, referring to his decision to ban travel from the country.
China is under fire in Washington, particularly from Republicans, over the way it handled the pandemic and Trump has expressed doubt over the accuracy of Chinese statistics for cases and deaths.
However, Trump himself has been widely criticized for initially downplaying the virus, which he likened to an ordinary flu and said was under control in the United States, before later accepting that it was a national emergency.
More than 11,000 Americans have now died from COVID-19.
With Johnson out of action, who is running Britain?
Many Indians open to facial recognition tech: Survey
'Earth didn't shake less, quake detection improved'
COVID-19: Abandoned animals die in Pakistan pet markets
Novel coronavirus: A three-month timeline
'Cold War nuclear bomb tests whale sharks' reveal age'
India could see first technical recession since 1990s
Great Barrier Reef suffers worst-ever coral bleaching
UK PM Johnson's health worsens, taken to intensive care
Big uncertainty over flights restarting on April 15