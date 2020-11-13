Trump bans US investment in certain Chinese firms

Donald Trump bans US investment in Chinese firms that help military

AFP, Washington,
  • Nov 13 2020, 03:56 ist
  • updated: Nov 13 2020, 03:56 ist
US President Donald Trump. Credit: AFP

US President Donald Trump signed an order on Thursday that will ban Americans from investing in Chinese firms that could help Beijing's military and security apparatus.

The executive order said the Chinese government obliges private firms to support these activities and through capital markets "exploits United States investors to finance the development and modernization of its military."

The ban takes effect January 11 just days before Trump's presidency ends.

