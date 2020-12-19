Donald Trump downplays impact of US cyberattack

Donald Trump downplays impact of massive breach of government computer systems

President Donald Trump. Credit: Reuters Photo

US President Donald Trump in his first comments about a widespread data breach across the US government downplayed the seriousness and impact of the cyber espionage campaign.

"The Cyber Hack is far greater in the Fake News Media than in actuality," Trump said on Twitter on Saturday. "Russia, Russia, Russia is the priority chant when anything happens because Lamestream is, for mostly financial reasons, petrified of discussing the possibility that it may be China (it may!)."

