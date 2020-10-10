'Donald Trump is eager to get back out on the road'

Donald Trump is 'eager to get back out on the road': White House spokeswoman

Reuters
Reuters, Washington,
  • Oct 10 2020, 01:10 ist
  • updated: Oct 10 2020, 01:10 ist

US President Donald Trump is feeling great and eager to get back out on the road once he is cleared by doctors treating him for Covid-19, White House spokeswoman Alyssa Farah told Fox News Channel on Friday.

"The president is doing great ... He's feeling great. He's eager to get back out on the road safely once he's been cleared by his doctors," Farah said of Trump, who tested positive for coronavirus last week.

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Donald Trump
United States
Coronavirus
COVID-19
White House

What's Brewing

What’s green, soggy and fights climate change?

What’s green, soggy and fights climate change?

Dr Lal PathLabs exposed sensitive patient data: Report

Dr Lal PathLabs exposed sensitive patient data: Report

PUBG bets on Airtel to get app ban revoked: Report

PUBG bets on Airtel to get app ban revoked: Report

Android 11 release roadmap for Nokia phones announced

Android 11 release roadmap for Nokia phones announced

Study highlights how climate change impact households

Study highlights how climate change impact households

Whose body? Bombay HC says sex work a woman’s choice

Whose body? Bombay HC says sex work a woman’s choice

In Yemen, children begin classes in the ruins of war

In Yemen, children begin classes in the ruins of war

 