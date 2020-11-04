In electoral prediction, Trump Jr shows J&K in Pakistan

Donald Trump Jr puts Jammu and Kashmir in Pakistan, paints it in Republican colours

India, China, Mexico and some others were painted blue showing that they would vote for Joe Biden

DH Web Desk
DH Web Desk,
  • Nov 04 2020, 10:35 ist
  • updated: Nov 04 2020, 15:59 ist
Donald Trump Jr. Credit: Reuters Photo

Donald Trump Jr, in a serious blunder, included Jammu and Kashmir in Pakistan instead of India in a world map that ‘predicted a red wave’ in the US elections (red signifying the Republican party). 

The eldest son of the US President tweeted the image saying, “Okay, finally got around to making my electoral map prediction,” which showed most of the countries in the world were coloured red, while India, Sri Lanka, Mexico, Cuba, China and some other states in blue (Democratic colours). Those marked red show Trump-favouring countries and those in blue show those that would vote for Biden's presidency

However, the map showed a glaring error where Jammu and Kashmir was not shown as part of India. 

The countries in blue would vote for the Democratic candidate Joe Biden according to the map prediction. 

The predominately red world map was Trump Jr’s prediction of Trump's sweeping victory in the Presidential election.

 

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

US Presidential Elections 2020
Donald Trump
Joe Biden
Democrats
Republicans

What's Brewing

'Wherever you are, be a Kannadiga'

'Wherever you are, be a Kannadiga'

WhatsApp brings new tool to free up phone storage

WhatsApp brings new tool to free up phone storage

DH Toon | Congress at its lowest tally in Rajya Sabha

DH Toon | Congress at its lowest tally in Rajya Sabha

'Miracle' girl rescued 91 hours after Turkey earthquake

'Miracle' girl rescued 91 hours after Turkey earthquake

'Change species names to honor indigenous peoples'

'Change species names to honor indigenous peoples'

 