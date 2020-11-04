Donald Trump Jr puts Jammu and Kashmir in Pakistan, paints it in Republican colours

Donald Trump Jr, in a serious blunder, included Jammu and Kashmir in Pakistan instead of India in a world map that ‘predicted a red wave’ in the US elections (red signifying the Republican party).

The eldest son of the US President tweeted the image saying, “Okay, finally got around to making my electoral map prediction,” which showed most of the countries in the world were coloured red, while India, Sri Lanka, Mexico, Cuba, China and some other states in blue (Democratic colours). Those marked red show Trump-favouring countries and those in blue show those that would vote for Biden's presidency

However, the map showed a glaring error where Jammu and Kashmir was not shown as part of India.

The countries in blue would vote for the Democratic candidate Joe Biden according to the map prediction.

The predominately red world map was Trump Jr’s prediction of Trump's sweeping victory in the Presidential election.