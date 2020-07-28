Donald Trump nominates Fox News pundit Macgregor as US ambassador to Germany

President Donald Trump on Monday nominated retired Army Colonel Douglas Macgregor, a regular commentator on Fox News Channel, to be the next US ambassador to Germany.

Macgregor would succeed Richard Grenell, who stepped down earlier this year while serving as Trump's acting director of U.S. national intelligence.

Macgregor, who retired from the Army in 2004, has written extensively on military force design and strategy. He has been a regular military expert on Fox anchor Tucker Carlson's show, which Trump watches frequently.

If confirmed by the US Senate, Macgregor would be in Berlin as the United States works to carry out Trump's desire to move 9,500 US troops from Germany and relocate some in Poland.