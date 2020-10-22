Donald Trump posts unedited interview before it airs

  • Oct 22 2020, 23:44 ist
  • updated: Oct 22 2020, 23:45 ist
US President Donald Trump. Credit: AFP File Photo

US President Donald Trump, in an unusual move, posted his entire unedited interview with “60 Minutes” on Facebook ahead of its scheduled air time on CBS News.

The president posted the interview to his Facebook page with the caption: "Look at the bias, hatred and rudeness on behalf of 60 Minutes and CBS."

Trump shared the Facebook link to the interview on Twitter and also criticised the moderator of Thursday night's final presidential debate.

"Tonight’s anchor, Kristen Welker, is far worse!” Trump wrote, referring the NBC News anchor who will moderate the presidential debate in Nashville, Tenn.

The president had abruptly walked out of the interview with Lesley Stahl that was scheduled to be aired on Sunday.

In the last phase of the interview, Trump was seen complaining to the CBS reporter that she did not ask tough questions to Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden. “He was never asked a question that is hard,” Trump alleged.

Trump refused to participate in the joint interview with Vice President Mike Pence.

"I think we have enough. We have enough," Trump says in the clip, moving to end the interview.

Donald Trump
US
US Presidential Elections 2020
Facebook

