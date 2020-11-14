Covid-19 vaccine to be widely available by April: Trump

Donald Trump predicts coronavirus vaccine will be widely available as soon as April

Trump also said he expects an emergency use authorisation for Pzifer's vaccine "extremely soon"

Reuters
Reuters, Washington,
  • Nov 14 2020, 08:47 ist
  • updated: Nov 14 2020, 08:47 ist
US President Donald Trump. Credit: Reuters Photo

US President Donald Trump said on Friday he expects a coronavirus vaccine to be available for the entire population as soon as April, amid a crush of new infections of the deadly disease that has pushed daily case counts to record highs.

Coronavirus vaccine news live updates on DH

In his first public remarks in over a week following his election loss to Democratic challenge Joe Biden, Trump also said he expects an emergency use authorisation for Pzifer's vaccine "extremely soon." 

Bihar Election Results 2020 - Catch the latest news, views and analysis here


Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Donald Trump
United States
Coronavirus vaccine

What's Brewing

From ‘street kid’ in India to top Toronto chef

From ‘street kid’ in India to top Toronto chef

DH Toon | Technical recession: Happy Diwali? No thanks

DH Toon | Technical recession: Happy Diwali? No thanks

7 films to watch on Children's Day

7 films to watch on Children's Day

A solution to Covid-19 pandemic hunger, eyeballs & all

A solution to Covid-19 pandemic hunger, eyeballs & all

Homeless men move into an NY hotel. What happened next?

Homeless men move into an NY hotel. What happened next?

 