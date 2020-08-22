FDA slowing Covid research to sabotage election: Trump

Donald Trump says FDA slowing coronavirus research to hurt him in election

Bloomberg
Bloomberg,
  • Aug 22 2020, 22:15 ist
  • updated: Aug 22 2020, 22:15 ist
US President Donald Trump. Credit: Reuters Photo

President Donald Trump suggested Saturday that employees at the US Food and Drug Administration are attempting to sabotage his re-election campaign by slowing down research on coronavirus treatments.

Trump tweeted, without evidence, that members of “the deep state” at the regulatory agency are making it hard for drug companies to “get people in order to test the vaccines and therapeutics” and “obviously” want to delay progress until after Nov. 3, Election Day.

The president tagged FDA Commissioner Stephen Hahn in his message.

The “deep state” is a term used by Trump to describe employees of government agencies that he believes are manipulating policy to work against his interests.

Trump also recycled criticism of the FDA’s decision in June to revoke an emergency use authorization of the malaria drug hydroxychloroquine for treating Covid-19.

“Many doctors and studies disagree with this!” Trump tweeted.

Separately, the Department of Health and Human Services announced this week that more individual labs could develop their own tests for Covid-19 and other diseases after a policy shift no longer requiring them to get FDA review before use.

United States
Donald Trump
Coronavirus
COVID-19
FDA

