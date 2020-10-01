Donald Trump says right-wing militias must 'stand down'

Trump says right-wing militias must 'stand down'

AFP, Washington,
  • Oct 01 2020, 00:59 ist
  • updated: Oct 01 2020, 01:01 ist
US President Donald Trump speaks to the media as he walks to Marine One on the South Lawn of the White House in Washington, DC. Credit: AFP.

US President Donald Trump on Wednesday called on right-wing militias to "stand down" and let police "do their work" in an apparent attempt at damage control after failing to condemn such groups on the debate stage a day earlier.

Trump drew outrage after he dodged an opportunity to condemn white supremacists, and instead dropped the name of a far-right militia group -- the Proud Boys -- during his first presidential debate against Joe Biden on Tuesday night.

"I don't know who Proud Boys are but whoever they are they have to stand down," Trump told reporters at the White House. "Stand down, let law enforcement do their work," he said. "Whoever they are, stand down."

Donald Trump
militia
United States
US Presidential Elections 2020

