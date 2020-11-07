Donald Trump says 'this election is far from over'

Trump says 'this election is far from over'

Reuters
Reuters, Washington,
  • Nov 07 2020, 22:58 ist
  • updated: Nov 07 2020, 22:58 ist
Trump has repeatedly made unfounded claims of fraud in the election. Credit: AFP

President Donald Trump said on Saturday his campaign would begin challenging US election results in court next week after media outlets called the race for Democrat Joe Biden, saying "this election is far from over."

"We all know why Joe Biden is rushing to falsely pose as the winner, and why his media allies are trying so hard to help him: they don’t want the truth to be exposed," he said in a statement. "The simple fact is this election is far from over."

Trump has repeatedly made unfounded claims of fraud in the election.

