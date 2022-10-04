Donald Trump sues CNN for defamation, claiming $475 million in damages

Former US president Donald Trump sued CNN for defamation on Monday, seeking $475 million in punitive damages and claiming that the network had carried out a "campaign of libel and slander" against him.
Trump claims in his lawsuit, filed in US District Court in Fort Lauderdale, Florida, that the network had used its influence as a leading news organization to defeat him politically.
Also Read | Donald Trump likely to announce 2024 presidential run in weeks
CNN declined to comment on the case.
Trump claims in the lawsuit that CNN has used such defamatory labels against him as "racist," "Russian lackey," "insurrectionist" and "Hitler."
The lawsuit comes as the former president faces a criminal investigation by the Justice Department for retaining government records at his Mar-a-Lago estate in Florida after leaving office in January 2021.
Check out DH's latest videos
Check out DH's latest videos
Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe
Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube
Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox
Forgiving others
‘Fight the notion that English is superior’
Right to free food and the economy
Why Teacher’s Day?
No option but to stay hawkish on inflation
Digital health IDs in K'taka: Privacy concerns remain
Secondhand apparel fly off Insta thrift store shelves
IISc-ICMR to collate Indian disease data
Delhi govt schools to have a 'Happiness Curriculum'
‘Kaleen Bhaiya’ to help EC raise awareness among voters