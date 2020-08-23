Donald Trump supporter punches Joe Biden fan in sign dispute: Deputies

Trump supporter punches Biden fan in sign dispute

  • Aug 23 2020, 20:13 ist
  • updated: Aug 23 2020, 20:13 ist
US President Donald Trump and Democratic presidential hopeful and former Vice President Joe Biden. Credit: AFP Photo

A Florida supporter of President Donald Trump has been charged with a misdemeanour after deputies say he punched a Joe Biden supporter in a dispute between the neighbours over their yard signs.

The Daytona Beach News-Journal reports that Anthony “Tony” Vullo, 55, is charged with misdemeanour battery after Volusia County sheriff's deputies say he punched his 48-year-old neighbour, Joseph Lebert, on Friday outside their homes in DeBary.

According to court records, Vullo had pulled up Lebert's Biden sign and tossed it into Lebert's yard. Vullo told reporters he did it because Lebert had put up his sign to block his Trump sign.

Lebert confronted Vullo and Vullo punched him in the face, deputies and a neighbour say. Vullo told the paper that Lebert swung at him first.

Vullo was released from jail Saturday and ordered to stay away from Lebert.

Donald Trump
Joe Biden
US Presidential Elections 2020
United States

