Donald Trump thrills protesting supporters with motorcade drive-by

They chanted “USA, USA” and “four more years,” and many carried American flags and signs to show their displeasure with the vote tally

AP, Washington,
  • Nov 15 2020, 01:57 ist
  • updated: Nov 15 2020, 01:57 ist
US President Donald Trump walks to his motorcade on the South Lawn of the White House on November 8, 2020. - World leaders rushed to congratulate US president-elect Joe Biden, with many expressing hopes of unity and cooperation following four years of explosive Donald Trump diplomacy. Credit: AFP Photo

US President Donald Trump delighted supporters gathered near the White House on Saturday with a slow motorcade drive-by through downtown Washington on the way to his Virginia golf club.

A week after the presidential race was called for Democrat Joe Biden, hundreds of Trump loyalists converged on the nation's capital to protest the election results and falsely assert the vote was stolen.

Trump persists with his claims and complaints even though a broad coalition of top government and industry officials has declared that the Nov. 3 voting and the following count unfolded smoothly with no more than the usual minor hiccups — “the most secure in American history,” they said, repudiating his efforts to undermine the integrity of the contest.

The crowd cheered as Trump's limousine neared and people lined both sides of the street. Some stood just a few feet away from Trump's vehicle; others showed their enthusiasm by running along with the caravan.

They chanted “USA, USA” and “four more years,” and many carried American flags and signs to show their displeasure with the vote tally. After a slow drive around Freedom Plaza, where the pro-Trump rallies began, the motorcade headed to the president's club.

The “Million MAGA March” was heavily promoted on social media, raising concerns that it could spark conflict with anti-Trump demonstrators, who have gathered near the White House in Black Lives Matter Plaza for weeks.

