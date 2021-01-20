Donald Trump to launch a new political party?

US President Donald Trump is leaving the office after four tumultuous years. His term in the White House was mostly controversial, oscillating between sensibility and bizarre. The most common question that is doing the rounds now: What is next for Donald Trump?

Trump has been in talks with his associates about forming a new political party, according to a Wall Street Journal matter. He is reportedly planning to call his party the 'Patriot Party' and he is launching it in a bid to exert continued influence in the US political arena.

Third parties have never really gained enough support to pose a strong challenge in the national elections. And this move can enrage the Republican party officials as it can cut into their vote bank. Trump enjoys the support of a large fan base, some of whom were not involved with Republican politics before the 2016 US presidential elections.

In recent times, Trump has not been in the best of relations with some Republican leaders with Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R., Ky.), criticising him on Tuesday said that Trump should be blamed for provoking the deadly January 6 riot at the Capitol.

The White House declined to comment on the matter.