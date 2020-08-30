Trump to visit city where police shot black man

Donald Trump to visit Wisconsin city on Tuesday where police shot black man in the back

Reuters
Reuters, Washington,
  • Aug 30 2020, 07:22 ist
  • updated: Aug 30 2020, 07:39 ist
Credit: AFP photo

US President Donald Trump on Tuesday will visit Kenosha, Wisconsin, the city that has seen unrest since a white police officer shot a Black man in the back, a White House official told reporters on Saturday.

Trump will meet law enforcement officials and assess damage in the city where the officer shot Jacob Blake, who is paralyzed from the waist down and remains in hospital, the official said. A 17-year-old boy is being held by authorities in Kenosha on suspicion of shooting three people who were protesting the shooting of Blake. Two of those people died.

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Donald Trump
Wisconsin
Racism
Shooting

What's Brewing

Standard Covid-19 tests may not give scale of infection

Standard Covid-19 tests may not give scale of infection

Gadgets Weekly: Sony Bravia X9000H, Zenfone 7 and more

Gadgets Weekly: Sony Bravia X9000H, Zenfone 7 and more

The truth behind 'The Simpsons' Trump death prediction

The truth behind 'The Simpsons' Trump death prediction

Messi transfer is a big opportunity for Barcelona

Messi transfer is a big opportunity for Barcelona

India’s TB burden will rise due to Covid-19 lockdown

India’s TB burden will rise due to Covid-19 lockdown

Unlock 4.0: What is allowed and what is not

Unlock 4.0: What is allowed and what is not

 