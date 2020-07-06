Trump weighs executive orders targeting China

Donald Trump weighs executive orders targeting China

Reuters
Reuters, Washington,
  • Jul 06 2020, 17:54 ist
  • updated: Jul 06 2020, 18:51 ist
US President Donald Trump speaks during the 2020 "Salute to America" event in honor of Independence Day on the South Lawn of the White House in Washington, DC, July 4, 2020. Credit: Reuters Photo

US President Donald Trump is considering several executive orders targeting China, some manufacturing and immigration issues, his chief of staff Mark Meadows told reporters at the White House on Monday, though he offered few details.

"It's dealing with a number of executive orders that may go all the way from dealing with some of the immigration issues that we have before us, to some of the manufacturing and jobs issues that are before us, and ultimately dealing with China, in what we need to do there in terms of resetting that balance," Meadows said. 

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

China
United States
Donald Tump

What's Brewing

Jurgen Klopp and the art of leadership

Jurgen Klopp and the art of leadership

The Lead: Kanimozhi on custodial deaths and Covid-19

The Lead: Kanimozhi on custodial deaths and Covid-19

The Great Lockdown: World economy faces steep climb up

The Great Lockdown: World economy faces steep climb up

Chinese city sounds alert: What is bubonic plague?

Chinese city sounds alert: What is bubonic plague?

 