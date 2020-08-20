Trump's failure cost lives, livelihoods: Kamala Harris

Donald Trump's failure cost US lives, livelihoods: Kamala Harris

AFP
AFP, Washington,
  • Aug 20 2020, 08:49 ist
  • updated: Aug 20 2020, 08:52 ist
Democratic Vice Presidential nominee Kamala Harris. Credit: AFP Photo

President Donald Trump's "failure of leadership" including his response to the coronavirus pandemic has led to unnecessary deaths as well as economic misery for countless Americans, Democratic Vice Presidential nominee Kamala Harris said Wednesday.

"Donald Trump's failure of leadership has cost lives and livelihoods," she will tell the Democratic National Convention later in the evening as she accepts the party's nomination to be candidate Joe Biden's running mate, according to released excerpts.

READ: Kamala Harris: The inspiring story of many firsts

Harris, the first woman of colour on a major US presidential ticket, will also indict the president on his abilities and his character, saying that Trump's "incompetence makes us feel afraid (and) the callousness makes us feel alone."

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Kamala Harris
Joe Biden
United States
US Presidential Elections 2020
Democrats
Republicans

What's Brewing

Who’s the best first lady of US?

Who’s the best first lady of US?

Tokyo now has transparent public toilets, here's why

Tokyo now has transparent public toilets, here's why

Big tech’s domination reaches new heights

Big tech’s domination reaches new heights

Alternative ways to assess learning

Alternative ways to assess learning

Trump has 'never' taken presidency seriously: Obama

Trump has 'never' taken presidency seriously: Obama

DH Radio | The Lead: Anti-defection law, explained

DH Radio | The Lead: Anti-defection law, explained

 