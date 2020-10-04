Trump's upcoming days will be 'real test' of recovery

Donald Trump's upcoming days will be 'real test' of recovery

AFP
AFP, Bethesda,
  • Oct 04 2020, 09:32 ist
  • updated: Oct 04 2020, 09:39 ist
US President Donald Trump. Credit: AFP

US President Donald Trump said in a video released Saturday the next few days would be the "real test" of his resilience as he battles the novel coronavirus in a hospital.

"I'm starting to feel good," he said in a video apparently filmed from his medical suite at the Walter Reed military medical center near Washington.

"You don't know over the next period of a few days, I guess that's the real test, so we'll be seeing what happens over those next couple of days."

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Donald Trump
Coronavirus
COVID-19
United States

What's Brewing

Nagorno-Karabakh: New risks in an old ethnic conflict

Nagorno-Karabakh: New risks in an old ethnic conflict

Udupi handloom sarees get a designer’s touch

Udupi handloom sarees get a designer’s touch

How Indian men cook a woman’s goose

How Indian men cook a woman’s goose

Egypt reveals 59 ancient coffins found near Saqqara

Egypt reveals 59 ancient coffins found near Saqqara

When a titan falls, the tennis world quakes 

When a titan falls, the tennis world quakes 

Here's how Rs 5, Rs 10 coins can make you millionaire

Here's how Rs 5, Rs 10 coins can make you millionaire

 