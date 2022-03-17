Downed missile hits Kyiv apartment block, kills one

At least one person was killed and three wounded after remains of a downed missile hit a residential building in the Ukrainian capital, Kyiv, Ukraine's emergency service said on Thursday.
The 16-storey building was struck at 5:02 am local time, it said in a statement, adding that 30 people have been evacuated so far and a fire has been put out.
