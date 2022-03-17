Downed missile hits Kyiv apartment block, kills one

Downed missile hits Kyiv apartment block, kills one

30 people have been evacuated so far and a fire has been put out

Reuters
Reuters,
  • Mar 17 2022, 11:56 ist
  • updated: Mar 17 2022, 11:56 ist
Credit: Reuters Photo

At least one person was killed and three wounded after remains of a downed missile hit a residential building in the Ukrainian capital, Kyiv, Ukraine's emergency service said on Thursday.

The 16-storey building was struck at 5:02 am local time, it said in a statement, adding that 30 people have been evacuated so far and a fire has been put out.

Check out the latest videos from DH:

Assembly Elections 2022 | Get live news updates from Uttar Pradesh, Punjab, Goa, Uttarakhand & Manipur only on DeccanHerald.com

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Russia
Ukraine
Russia-Ukraine crisis
World news
Invasion
Kyiv

What's Brewing

Reminiscing those hostel days

Reminiscing those hostel days

You may soon have to pay fee to share a Netflix account

You may soon have to pay fee to share a Netflix account

DH Toon | The widening gap Centre is worried about

DH Toon | The widening gap Centre is worried about

World far short of climate goals, states new study

World far short of climate goals, states new study

Covid-19 cases wane in India but rise in China, Europe

Covid-19 cases wane in India but rise in China, Europe

 