Downing Street lowers flag after UK MP stabbed to death

Downing Street lowers flag after UK MP stabbed to death

Reuters
Reuters,
  • Oct 15 2021, 20:50 ist
  • updated: Oct 15 2021, 20:50 ist
A worker lowers the British Union flag after MP David Amess was stabbed during constituency surgery, on the roof of 10 Downing Street, London. Credit: Reuters Photo

A union flag above Prime Minister Boris Johnson's home in Downing Street was lowered to half-mast as a mark of respect after a British lawmaker was stabbed to death on Friday, according to a Reuters reporter.

Also Read | UK Conservative MP stabbed to death

David Amess, a 69-year-old lawmaker from Prime Minister Boris Johnson's Conservative Party, was stabbed to death in a church by a man who lunged at him at a meeting with voters, knifing him repeatedly.

Check out latest DH videos here

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

United Kingdom
London
World news

What's Brewing

In Pics | Interesting facts about billionaire Jack Ma

In Pics | Interesting facts about billionaire Jack Ma

'Rashmi Rocket' movie review: Makes for a decent watch

'Rashmi Rocket' movie review: Makes for a decent watch

When wild jumbos disrupt life in 'Kashmir of the South'

When wild jumbos disrupt life in 'Kashmir of the South'

People use mental shortcuts to make difficult decisions

People use mental shortcuts to make difficult decisions

Was this our last Covid surge?

Was this our last Covid surge?

 