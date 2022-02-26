Dozens wounded, including children, in overnight fighting in Kyiv, says Mayor

Dozens of people were wounded in overnight fighting in Kyiv, city mayor Vitali Klitschko said on Saturday morning.
As of 6 am local time (0400 GMT), 35 people, including two children, had been wounded, he said. It is unclear whether he was referring only to civilians.
Klitschko added there was currently no major Russian military presence in Kyiv, although he said saboteur groups were active
