Dozens wounded, including children, in overnight fighting in Kyiv, says Mayor

Dozens wounded, in overnight fighting in Kyiv: Mayor

Klitschko added there was currently no major Russian military presence in Kyiv

Reuters
Reuters,
  • Feb 26 2022, 15:24 ist
  • updated: Feb 26 2022, 15:24 ist
People take cover as an air-raid siren sounds in Kyiv. Credit: Reuters Photo

Dozens of people were wounded in overnight fighting in Kyiv, city mayor Vitali Klitschko said on Saturday morning.

As of 6 am local time (0400 GMT), 35 people, including two children, had been wounded, he said. It is unclear whether he was referring only to civilians.

Klitschko added there was currently no major Russian military presence in Kyiv, although he said saboteur groups were active

