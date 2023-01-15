'Dress like a cabbage': Surviving world's coldest city

'Dress like a cabbage': Surviving the world's coldest city

Residents of the mining city often see the thermometer regularly drop well below minus 40

Reuters
Reuters, Yakutsk,
  • Jan 15 2023, 22:18 ist
  • updated: Jan 15 2023, 22:18 ist
Yakutsk, one of the Russia's north-most cities, is hit by an extreme cold snap as the air temperature on Sunday plunged as low as minus 51 degrees Celsius. Credit: Reuters Photo

Temperatures have plunged to minus 50 degrees Celsius (-58 Fahrenheit) this week in Yakutsk during an abnormally long cold snap in the Siberian city known as the coldest on earth.

Located 5,000 km (3,100 miles) east of Moscow on the permafrost of the Russian Far East, residents of the mining city often see the thermometer regularly drop well below minus 40.

"You can't fight it. You either adjust and dress accordingly or you suffer," said Anastasia Gruzdeva, outside in two scarves, two pairs of gloves and multiple hats and hoods.

"You don't really feel the cold in the city. Or maybe it's just the brain prepares you for it, and tells you everything is normal," she added in the city shrouded by icy mist.

Another resident, Nurgusun Starostina, who sells frozen fish at a market without the need for a fridge or freezer, said there were no special secrets to deal with the cold.

"Just dress warmly," she said. "In layers, like a cabbage!"

Check out DH's latest videos

Check out DH's latest videos

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Siberia
World news
Cold Wave
Winter

What's Brewing

'Dress like a cabbage': Surviving world's coldest city

'Dress like a cabbage': Surviving world's coldest city

Prayagraj: 22L devotees take dip in Ganga on Sankranti

Prayagraj: 22L devotees take dip in Ganga on Sankranti

Cops at this police station unwind with music

Cops at this police station unwind with music

Bulgarians ward off evil spirits in ancient festival

Bulgarians ward off evil spirits in ancient festival

Alphonse Kurien: Helping thousands in need of blood...

Alphonse Kurien: Helping thousands in need of blood...

AI, do my homework! ChatGPT pits teachers against tech

AI, do my homework! ChatGPT pits teachers against tech

Indian Army to get 'mixed martial arts' training

Indian Army to get 'mixed martial arts' training

 