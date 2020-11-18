Duchess Meghan sought advice from senior royals before writing letter to father

Meghan sought sr royals' word before writing to her dad

Meghan is suing Associated Newspapers over articles in the Mail on Sunday that included parts of the handwritten letter she had sent to her estranged father Thomas Markle in August 2018

Meghan, Britain's Duchess of Sussex, sought advice from two senior members of the royal family before writing a letter to her father which is at the centre of a privacy lawsuit against a tabloid newspaper, court documents show.

"Given the claimant’s level of distress surrounding the form, frequency and content of the media coverage concerning her father, and as the newest member of the Royal Family who wanted to follow protocol, the claimant sought advice from two senior members of the Royal Family on how best to address the situation," the court document said.

"In accordance with the advice that she had received from the two members of the Royal Family, the claimant decided ... to write a private letter to her father in an attempt to get him to stop talking to the press."

