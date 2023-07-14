Dutch election to be held November 22

Dutch election to be held November 22

Mark Rutte, the country's longest-serving prime minister of 13 years, announced on Monday that he is quitting politics.

Reuters
Reuters, Amsterdam,
  • Jul 14 2023, 14:53 ist
  • updated: Jul 14 2023, 14:53 ist
Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte. Credit: Reuters Photo

The Dutch election will be held on Nov. 22, domestic public broadcaster NOS reported on Friday, citing government sources.

The Netherlands' coalition government collapsed last week after failing to reach a deal on restricting immigration.

Explained | Why the Dutch government led by PM Mark Rutte collapsed

Dutch Finance minister Sigrid Kaag and Foreign minister Wopke Hoekstra have already said they will also not run in the upcoming elections.

