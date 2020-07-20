Dutch military helicopter crashes in Caribbean, 2 dead

Dutch military helicopter crashes in Caribbean, two killed

Reuters
Reuters, Amsterdam,
  • Jul 20 2020, 16:51 ist
  • updated: Jul 20 2020, 16:51 ist
Lieutenant Admiral Rob Bauer Chief of Dutch Defense attends a press conference at the Ministry of Defense in The Hague, Netherlands. Credit: AFP Photo

A Dutch military helicopter crashed in the Caribbean Sea near the island of Aruba, killing two of the four people on board, the Dutch defence ministry said on Monday.

Rob Bauer, the Dutch armed forces chief, said it was not clear what caused the helicopter to crash some 12.5 kilometres (7.77 miles) off the coast of the Dutch island at the end of a coast patrol surveillance flight on Sunday.

The helicopter's 34-year-old pilot Christine Martens and 33-year old tactical coordinator Erwin Warnies were killed. The other two crew members were not seriously injured, Bauer said.

Pending an investigation into the crash, all Dutch NH90 helicopters will be grounded until further notice.

There was no immediate comment from NHIndustries, the helicopter's manufacturer based in Aix en Provence, France.

Prime Minister Mark Rutte said he was shocked by the crash and offered his condolences to the victims' families.

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Helicopter
Mark Rutte
Dutch
Aruba

What's Brewing

Fears of HIV spike in Jamaica as Covid-19 hits efforts

Fears of HIV spike in Jamaica as Covid-19 hits efforts

The Lead: Kunal Basu on his writing process

The Lead: Kunal Basu on his writing process

Will upcoming festival season turn out to be washout?

Will upcoming festival season turn out to be washout?

US Covid-19 deaths slowed, but are catching up again

US Covid-19 deaths slowed, but are catching up again

The new must-have museum souvenir: Face masks

The new must-have museum souvenir: Face masks

First Arab space mission to Mars launches from Japan

First Arab space mission to Mars launches from Japan

 